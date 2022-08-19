Calls of some German politicians to launch "Nord Stream-2" for short time are irrational, consequences can be devastating, - Kuleba

Dependence on Russian gas kills, calls to launch "Nord Stream-2" are completely irrational.

This was stated on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"The calls of some German politicians to start "Nord Stream-2" for a short time and then close it are completely irrational. It resembles drug addiction when a person says: "Last time!" without realizing the devastating consequences of each "last time". Dependence on Russian gas kills!" - the message says.

Earlier, the ruling coalition of Germany called for the launch of "Nord Stream-2" to fill gas storages for the winter.

