ICEYE satellite will remain property of Ukraine even after end of data access period

The satellite of the ICEYE company, which the Serhii Prytula Foundation bought on August 18, will remain in full ownership of Ukraine even after the end of the paid period of access to the database until the end of work in orbit.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga. Tech, this is stated in the message of the company EOS Data Analytics, the founder of which is businessman Max Polyakov, involved in the preparation of the agreement.

According to the agreement between the Serhii Prytula Charitable Foundation and the Finnish company ICEYE, the Ukrainian side receives both the satellite and access to the satellite constellation database.

EOS Data Analytics notes that the purchased ICEYE satellite operates over the territory of Ukraine exclusively to achieve the goals and tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. When the satellite is not over Ukraine, the country will be guaranteed to receive data thanks to access to the remaining ICEYE satellites.

Under the terms of the agreement, the satellite is insured and guaranteed by ICEYE. In the event of a technical malfunction, ICEYE must provide Ukraine with an identical satellite. Pictures from the satellite are received only by Ukraine as its owner.

It will be recalled that Serhiy Prytula's volunteer fund purchased for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine unlimited use of the power of the Finnish space satellite for remote sensing of the Earth of the company ICEYE.