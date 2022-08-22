Occupiers fired at largest TPP of Ukraine: victims are reported

On August 22, the Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia TPP.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia TPP is located, Dmytro Orlov.

According to him, the occupiers traditionally blamed the AFU for the cynical shelling. However, he noted that the circumstances of the event raise big questions.

"Reports are coming from Enerhodar about the death of a man and several others injured as a result of shelling in the Zaporizhzhia TPP area... Judging by the damage to the car with equal bullet holes on the video from the occupiers themselves, the car was shot at almost at close range. Probably from a machine gun. Is it really there is a fact of a person's death, we are now investigating," he said.

He specified that the TPP was shelled with a mortar. As a result of the Russian attack, the central heating station in the city was damaged.

Read more: Ukraine has warned world leaders about plans of Russian Federation for this week, - Zelensky

"It will take time to restore the water supply. For now, repair work will continue until the morning," the mayor said.

Also remind, that the Russians carried out a provocation on the bank of the Nikopol Reservoir. The authorities urgently appealed to the people.