The murder of Dugina is preparation for the "tribunal" over the "Azov" fighters. Russia is fueling the public opinion of its citizens regarding the "necessity" of such a court.

Journalist Denys Kazansky writes about this

"A soldier of the Azov Regiment, Nataliya Vovk (Shaban), who allegedly arrived in Russia on July 23 and calmly left for Estonia yesterday, was declared the perpetrator of the murder. A small catch is that Nataliya Shaban has been listed in open Russian lists as a particularly notorious war criminal since April 13," the report says.

"How could she first freely enter Russia and then freely leave Russia for Estonia - the FSS does not explain. However, single-celled Russian chauvinists do not need this. Only one thing is interesting - grandfather Dugin himself is all right with this? Well, he sees, what is happening is pure nonsense. There was no investigation. And the version that the terrible "Azov" terrorist calmly enters and leaves Russia when she needs to, and also takes her 12-year-old daughter on a mission is the most complete madness." Kazansky added.





At the same time, the "Azov" regiment said: "The woman whose name and military ID were published by the FSS in their report on the investigation of the terrorist attack against the daughter of the Russian propagandist Dugin has nothing to do with the "Azov" regiment and never belonged to our unit.

The so-called document, with which the Russian special services are trying to prove the involvement of "Azov" in blowing up Daryna Dugina's car, is actually nothing more than another "business card" of Yarosh. And the terrorist attack itself is preparation for the "tribunal" over the people of Azov. After all, in this way, Russia warms up the public opinion of its citizens regarding the "necessity" of such a court."

"Azov" condemns the illegal "trial" by Ukrainian defenders and urges to do everything possible so that the so-called "tribunal" does not take place.

As reported, Daria Dugina, the daughter of one of the ideologues of Putinism and "Russian peace" Oleksandr Dugin, was killed in a car explosion in the suburbs of Moscow.

Later, the FSS of the Russian Federation announced the solving the murder of Dugina and accused the intelligence services of Ukraine.