"Russia’s degradation began with seizure of Crimea," - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that mass terror after February 24 became the logical conclusion of the degradation of the Russian Federation.

The head of state said this during the summit of the Crimean platform, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's degradation began with the seizure of Crimea. It began with terror against the Crimean Tatar people - the indigenous people of Crimea. With religious repression, which became almost the largest religious persecution in Europe in the 21st century against the Crimean Muslim community. There were expulsions from occupied Crimea of ​​all ordinary people who said that Crimea is Ukraine, who were not afraid to defend Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian freedom in Crimea. And murders, and torture, and humiliation, and looting... All this the occupiers did and continue to do in Crimea. From the first weeks after his shameful capture," the president emphasized.

Zelensky emphasized that mass terror after February 24 was the logical conclusion of the degradation of the Russian Federation.

"This country, which not so long ago was invited to the table with the Big Seven," he added.

