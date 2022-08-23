Duda called for dismantling of "Nord Stream-2"

The entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, must be liberated, and the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline must be dismantled.

This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs .

"There is no return to business as usual in relations with Russia, when Russia is at war against Ukraine, attacking, occupying its legal, internationally recognized borders, its territories. A change in policy in the West is not just a complete termination of Nord Stream-2, but also liquidation, complete dismantling of this stream. The bombs that fell on Kharkiv, Kyiv after we saw Irpin, Borodianka, Bucha, Mariupol, destroyed by rockets after the crimes, after the Russian war against Ukraine. Because of the destruction and destruction of Ukraine, we have no way to return to the line that was on February 23 of this year. We must liberate the entire territory of Ukraine, together with Crimea, within the internationally recognized borders," said Duda.

Duda emphasized that Crimea was and is Ukraine.

"Crimea is and remains the same part of Ukraine as Gdansk and Lublin are Poland, Nice is France, Cologne is Germany, Rotterdam is the Netherlands," the Polish president said.

