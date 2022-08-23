ENG
Enemy K-52 helicopter was destroyed in East of Ukraine, - JOF

Today, August 23, an enemy K-52 was destroyed in the East of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the United Forces Group.

"On the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Defense Forces of the East destroyed a K-52 helicopter," the message reads.

