During 5 months of war, 323.7 billion UAH of taxes were collected - 102% of peacetime income plan

The business paid UAH 323.7 billion in taxes for the 5 months of the war and exceeded the peacetime income plan.

Valeriy Pekar, co-founder of the civic platform "Nova Kraina" reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak made a parliamentary request and reported: "From March to July (inclusive), the tax office collected UAH 323.7 billion. This is 102.1% of the peacetime revenue plan, which was drawn up without taking into account the war. Yes, the hryvnia exchange rate and inflation also played their role, as did export logistics... so it would be correct to note that somewhere 70-75% of the economy is working now. But the fact in terms of money remains exactly the same."

Pekar emphasized: "I am annoyed by the constant statements that entrepreneurs do not pay/do not want to pay taxes. ... In any case, the accusations against the business are groundless - it is raking in the money along with the whole country."

