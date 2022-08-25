"Titanic" came to the iceberg on February 24 and there is no chance to stay afloat, - Zelensky about Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia: this "Titanic" came to its iceberg on February 24 and there is no chance to stay afloat.

"We are now in circumstances where it is already clear that the enemy will not achieve its goals, but it still takes time, it still takes effort for the Russian calculus to break, for them to lose in this as well. We must endure this time and make all the necessary efforts together with our partners. And so it will be," the president stressed.

Zelensky promised to put pressure against terrorists on all fronts - on the frontline, on the political field, in economic issues, and in the information sector.

"For every shelling, there will be an answer to the occupiers. For Orichiv - there will be. For Chaplino - there will be. For Shepetivka - there will be an answer, for Myrhorod, for Kharkiv, for Mariupol and towns of Donbas, for all the rest, which are hit by the Russian military, there will be an answer to them," he stressed.

The head of state added that Russia has prepared both Ukraine and Europe and the world a lot of problems, crises and disasters.

"But it is the terrorist state itself that suffers the biggest catastrophe. This "Titanic" came to its iceberg on February 24, and no matter how they try to stay afloat - they won't succeed," he said.

