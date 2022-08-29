Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia should be admitted to EU, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the expansion of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia. He stated that the gradual transition to majority voting is a stepping stone to the expansion of the bloc.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz called on the 27 EU members to "join ranks, resolve old conflicts and find new solutions" and declared that Germany would support Kyiv "as much as it takes."

In a speech entitled "Europe is our future", he said that "we must use the influence of our united Europe much more... Europe is our future. And that future is in our hands."

Scholz underlined Germany's commitment to EU enlargement, stressing that the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and, ultimately, Georgia should join the bloc.

However, "in this enlarged Union, differences between member states will grow in terms of political interests, economic influence and social security systems," he said.

"Where unanimity is needed today, the risk of a single country using its veto and preventing everyone else from moving forward increases with each additional member state," Scholz added.

"That is why I proposed a gradual transition to majority voting in general foreign policy, as well as in other areas such as tax policy - knowing full well that this would also have consequences for Germany," he said.