Active hostilities continue along entire front line, - Zelensky

Active fighting continues along the entire front line in Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening appeal on 30 August.

"Active combat operations are currently taking place almost along the entire front line - both in the south, in the Kharkiv Region, and in the Donbass. Today I especially want to thank the fighters of the 56th and 110th brigades, who are showing maximum resilience and heroism in the Avdiivka region.

The soldiers of the 53rd and 93rd brigades, who defend the Bakhmut direction, defend courageously, intelligently, heroically," he said.

Zelensky pointed out that the Russian command had orders to capture the Donetsk region by the end of August.

"The end of August is already tomorrow. And there is a Ukrainian flag and Ukrainian heroes in Donbass. Despite everything - despite the round-the-clock Russian fire, despite the attempts of the occupants to move various mercenaries and "convicts" there... I thank each and every one of you who are holding firm, who defend the positions and who aptly 'minus' the occupants, their equipment, logistics, ammunition," Zelensky added.

He urged residents of occupied Crimea to stay away from military facilities and report all available information about Russian troops to Ukrainian special services.

