Lithuania proposes to secure Zaporizhzhia NPP with UN police

Lithuania called on the international community to support the establishment of a permanent mission of IAEA experts and UN police officers on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner General of the Lithuanian Police Arūnas Paulaskas, who leads the delegation of Lithuania to the summit of heads of the UN law enforcement agencies (UNCOPS), reports Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Lithuania is in favor of a long-term IAEA mission to the ZNPP, and the UN police could help maintain the physical safety of the mission members," Paulaskas said.

He stressed that Lithuania is ready to take an active part in such a mission and will send its law enforcement officers to it. "Although the war in Ukraine may seem distant to some countries, nuclear incidents defy national borders. russian forces control and use one of the four Ukrainian nuclear power plants for military purposes".

A nuclear incident there would pose a threat even to the most remote states of the world," the deputy commissioner general of the Lithuanian police said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry added that during its participation in the summit, the Lithuanian delegation held a meeting with the UN police leadership, discussing with it the Russian aggression in Ukraine.