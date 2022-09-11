16 900 19
Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 52,650 people, 242 planes, 213 helicopters, 2,154 tanks, 1,263 artillery systems and 4,617 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 11, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 52,650.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 11/09 are approximately:
- personnel - about 52,650 (+400) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2154 (+18) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 4617 (+33) units,
- artillery systems - 1263 (+4) units,
- MLRS - 311 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 162 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 242 (+3) units,
- helicopters - 213 (+1) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 902 (+4),
- cruise missiles - 216 (+1),
- ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3445 (+19) units,
- special equipment - 117 (+1).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.
