IMF chief Georgieva announced new long-term program for Ukraine

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva announced the start of work on a new long-term credit program for Ukraine.

She stated this after a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.ua.

"We discussed long-term cooperation with Ukraine and the way to a program that would bring greater benefits to Ukraine... We agreed that the Foundation's mission will cooperate with the economic group of Ukraine in the coming weeks," she said.

However, she did not name the parameters of the new IMF program, although she confirmed that, while the program is being developed, the IMF is going to provide Ukraine with additional emergency financing. Its size will be the same as in March - about $1.4 billion.

"(Zelenskyi. - Ed.) said that he expects continued cooperation of the Fund with Ukraine in areas where we are the best - in macroeconomics, monetary policy. During these months, they turn to us with very specific questions dictated by reality," she said Georgieva.

See more: Zelensky came to Izium, liberated from Russian occupiers. PHOTOS