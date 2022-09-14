Educators who knowingly and voluntarily cooperated with occupiers fall under article on cooperation, - educational ombudsman Horbachev

The Office of the Education Ombudsman received more than 600 appeals from Ukrainian teachers from the temporarily occupied territories, who are forced to work in schools by the self-proclaimed authorities.

The educational ombudsman of Ukraine, Serhiy Gorbachev, announced this on the air of "Ukrainian radio", Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"I believe that our teachers should have made a decision at the level of the law in the spring that as soon as the territory is occupied, our teachers should be put on layoff so that there are no complaints against them that they do not go to work, so that they are not forced to go to work for the occupiers," he said.

The actions of those teachers who consciously and voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the occupation authorities and teach according to their educational programs fall under the article on collaboration (Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), he noted.

"Those who volunteered to cooperate should receive an unequivocal ban on the profession. These people absolutely cannot be allowed to work with Ukrainian children," Gorbachev believes.

However, there are also those teachers who were forced to work.

"There, people are really threatened with eviction, arrests, and death. Release is not the worst thing. It will be a very difficult and painful story, because we still have to look at every case when a teacher works for the occupiers. If he talks about Newton's law, that's one thing. And if he talks about one people and Little Russia, then this person has nothing to do with Ukrainian education," - believes Gorbachev.

According to the Ministry of Education, there are approximately 43,000 teachers (this is approximately 10% of the total number) who left the occupation and regions where active hostilities are taking place, including Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions. They had problems with employment in other schools, but currently the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the dismissal procedure.

"The Cabinet of Ministers made a very correct decision regarding such teachers, in particular, regarding the fact that the teacher could not resign more precisely. That is, he worked at a school somewhere in the Luhansk region, then he had to leave and he could not be hired for the main job, because he is already on main work. There is a well-established procedure for this. You need to go to the employment center and write a statement with the text "I am asking you to fire me from my previous place of work", specifying where exactly, and the very next day a person can be hired at any educational institution in accordance with his qualifications and profession, where he is at the moment," explained the educational ombudsman.

He also reminded both teachers and parents of children to make digital copies of documents, then it will be easier to renew.