Missile attack on Kryvy Rih: water level in Inhulets has already dropped by 40 cm and continues to fall

Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of rocket attacks by the occupiers on hydraulic structures in Kryvy Rih is underway. Due to the attack, the water level in various sections of the Inhulets River rose from 1 to almost 2 meters.

However, the water level in the Inhulets River has already dropped by 40 centimeters and continues to fall. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Thank you to the rescuers, emergency services, and everyone who worked all night and continues to work now. Each of you did an incredible job," Reznichenko said.

Also remind, that President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers tried to flood Kryvy Rih. The President's Office reported the attack of 8 cruise missiles on the city's hydro-technical facilities.