Attack on hydro-technical facilities of Kryvy Rih - terrorist act, - Kuleba

Russia’s missile attack on Kryvy Rih’s hydro-technical facilities is a war crime and a terrorist act.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported this on Twitter.

"Beated by the Ukrainian army on the battlefield, Russian cowards are now fighting against our critical infrastructure and civilians. Russia is a terrorist state and must be recognized as such," Kuleba adds.

Also remind, that President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers tried to flood Kryvy Rih. The President's Office reported the attack of 8 cruise missiles on the city's hydro-technical facilities.