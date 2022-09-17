25 672 68
Russian occupiers’ base in Balaklia was destroyed by HIMARS. PHOTOS
During the liberation of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the base of the Russian occupiers in Balaklia with accurate shots from the HIMARS MLRS.
The photo was published online, Censor.NET informs.
Also remind, on September 8, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the main administrative building of Balaklia.
Mobile communication was also restored there.
