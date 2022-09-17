Russian occupiers’ base in Balaklia was destroyed by HIMARS. PHOTOS

During the liberation of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the base of the Russian occupiers in Balaklia with accurate shots from the HIMARS MLRS.

The photo was published online, Censor.NET informs.

Also remind, on September 8, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the main administrative building of Balaklia.

Mobile communication was also restored there.

Watch more: Grenade launchers and boxes of weapons: AFU found warehouse of occupiers near Balaklia. VIDEO













