US-Ukraine talks on F-16 and Patriot continue, but not publicly - Politico

Ukraine has stopped public appeals to the US for the provision of such high-tech weapons as F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air defense systems and MQ-1C Gray Eagle combat drones, but negotiations on this topic continue.

As Censor.NET writes about this with reference to the American publication Politico.

According to anonymous editorial sources, "the campaign to reduce publicity (of these negotiations. - Ed.) was led by Zelensky's advisers in Kyiv and key mediators in Washington. Similar friendly advice came from the Biden administration itself, which urged Kyiv to focus on what it now has necessary to dislodge Russian troops from positions in the east and south of Ukraine."

Meanwhile, given the high demand for F-16 fighter jets from US allies, Kyiv "is likely to get them when the war is already over," Politico quoted its source as saying. The decision on the transfer of Patriot systems to Kyiv should be made by US President Joe Biden.

