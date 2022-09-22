German parliament will discuss the supply of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The proposal of the largest opposition bloc, the CDU/CSU, to supply Ukraine with Western-made battle tanks and BMPs from industrial warehouses is to be discussed on September 23.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

The opposition CDU-CSU bloc has prepared a document entitled "Defending peace and freedom in Europe - resolutely supporting Ukraine with heavy weapons now."

"The CDU-CSU wants to continue putting pressure on the government so that it abandons the wrong course of not providing everything possible and justified to support Ukraine," the publication writes.

The document calls for Ukraine to immediately be given permission to export battle tanks and armored personnel carriers from industrial stocks. In addition, it contains a demand that additional heavy weapons should be delivered to Ukraine, "in particular, armored combat vehicles and long-range artillery, also from the stocks of the Bundeswehr." According to the publication, this document can be supported by many deputies from the Greens and Free Democrats. At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht made it clear that they want to stick to the previous line in the supply of heavy weapons.