In Kherson region, occupiers force people to "vote" several times - for themselves and for their relatives, - Sobolevsky

In the Kherson region, through empty polling stations during the so-called pseudo-referendum, the invaders force people to "vote" several times for all family members, if they are not at home.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevsky, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The second day of the theater of the absurd in Kherson region. Empty polling stations remain empty. "Election commissions" accompanied by armed soldiers roam around the region and continue to hunt voters who try to avoid meeting them by all means.

Some were unlucky twice already - they had to fill out a ballot and "vote" in the second round, - he notes.

According to Sobolevsky, the practice of family voting is used - if only one family member is found at home, they insist on taking several ballots and "voting" for everyone.

"To put it briefly, complete madness is happening! On the other hand, nothing else should be expected from the Russian peace," the official sums up.

