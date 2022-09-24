Putin introduced new penalties for evasion of mobilization and surrender

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, signed the amendments to the Criminal Code of Russia, urgently adopted by the parliament before the announcement of mobilization.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Kremlin.

Main innovations:

- Those who were called up for military training from the reserve, as well as contract workers, will bear criminal responsibility for non-appearance or voluntary abandonment of service.

- Criminal punishment is introduced for voluntary surrender (from 3 to 10 years in prison), as well as for looting (up to 15 years).

- Criminal liability is introduced for repeated violation of the terms of the contract on the state defense order (for repeated violation - from 4 to 8 years).

- If crimes against military service are committed not only in conditions of armed conflict or military operations, but also "during the period of mobilization or martial law, in wartime", this will be considered an aggravating circumstance.

It will be recalled that on September 19, the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation unanimously adopted in the second and third readings the draft law, which introduces such concepts as "mobilization", "martial law" and "wartime" into the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The European Union believes that the introduction by the State Duma of Russia of criminal liability, which is more appropriate during a full-scale war, as well as the holding of so-called "referendums" in the occupied Ukrainian territories, is a sign of the Kremlin's "nervousness" due to failures on the front.