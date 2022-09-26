Great Britain introduced sanctions against Russian Federation due to pseudo-referendums

Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia due to the holding of pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

This is reported on the website of the government of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

"This process repeats their (Russian. - Ed.) approach in Crimea in 2014, which combines disinformation, intimidation and false results. These referendums do not reflect the will of the Ukrainian people and are a serious violation of the territorial integrity and political independence of Ukraine," the minister emphasized of Foreign Affairs James Cleverley.

The list includes 92 individuals and legal entities. Among them are 33 Russian officials whom the Kremlin sent to the captured territories, as well as local traitors. The sanctions package also includes 55 managers of Russian state companies, in particular, members of the board of Gazprombank, Sberbank and Sovkombank.

Read more: EU countries plan to postpone price restrictions on Russian oil, - Bloomberg

In particular, the list includes:

- Serhiy Yeliseev: head of the "government" in Kherson, vice-admiral of the Russian fleet. Since his escape from the Ukrainian Navy in 2014, Yeliseev has continued to undermine Ukraine's independence

- Ivan Kusov: "Minister of Education and Science" of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic".

- Yevhen Balytskyi: appointed by Russia as the head of the so-called "Government" in Zaporizhzhia.

- Yevhenii Solntsev, deputy head of the so-called "DPR".

IMA Consulting, which is called "Putin's favorite PR agency", was also sanctioned. The IMA has reportedly been tasked with leading public campaigns for these bogus referendums and to spread their false legitimacy in Russia. Also on the "black" list was "Gosznak", a company for the production of security documents, known for its monopoly on the production of "tens of millions" of state documents, including expedited passports in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.