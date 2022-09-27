ENG
Ukraine terminated agreement with Syria on air traffic

The agreement between the countries was signed on April 2, 1993, in Kyiv. Now it is torn by the decision of the Cabinet.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

"The Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic on air traffic signed on April 2, 1993, in Kyiv has been terminated," he wrote.

Also remind, on June 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria after Damascus recognized the "independence" of the self-proclaimed "LDPR".

In response, Syria severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

