Air Defense Forces disarmed missiles fired in direction of Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down enemy missiles fired in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

This was stated in Telegram by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The air defense forces of the AFU are working! Today air defense defenses disarmed missiles launched in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and two neighboring large cities. Thanks to our defenders, at least two missiles did not reach each city," the message reads.

Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions during the air raid.

