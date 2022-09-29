Zelensky thanked Guterres for UN non-recognition of pseudo-referendums held by Russia in occupied territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres for the Organization’s position on the non-recognition of the results of the pseudo-referendums held by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"I appreciate the clear position of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding Russia's criminal intent to illegally annex new Ukrainian lands: such actions will not have any legal force, they grossly violate the goals and principles of the UN Charter and will not be recognized by the world," Zelensky wrote in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Earlier, Guterres said that Russian attempts to annex temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories violate the UN charter and cannot be recognized by the international community.

Read more: Discussed situation at ZNPP - Zelensky had conversation with Guterres