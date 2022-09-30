"Agreements" on "accession" of occupied territories of Ukraine to Russian Federation will be signed today in Kremlin, - Peskov

Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov said that the agreements on the "accession" of the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia will be signed today.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax.

"The main action is the event, which will begin at 15:00 in the Grand Kremlin Palace in the St. George Hall. There will be a speech by the president of the Russian Federation, I repeat: a lengthy speech. Then there will be a signing ceremony.

According to Peskov, four agreements on the "admission of new entities to the Russian Federation" will be signed.

Putin's spokesman added that the Russian dictator is also scheduled to have an international phone call.

Peskov also said that the Russian Federation will perceive strikes on its "new territories" as an act of aggression against it.

As for the negotiation process, Peskov said that Ukraine has allegedly left the negotiation track and Moscow's demands are not changing, military actions will continue.

