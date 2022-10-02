EU leaders will discuss safety of critical infrastructure after damage to Nord Streams, - Michel

An informal summit of the European Union will take place in Prague next Friday. It will discuss the safety of critical infrastructure in connection with damage to Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Censor.NET informs.

"Sabotaging Nord Stream gas pipelines is a threat to the EU. We are determined to protect our critical infrastructure. Leaders will discuss this at the upcoming summit in Prague," Michel wrote.

