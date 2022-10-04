Occupiers destroyed television tower in Komyshuvaha, - Haidai

The tower, located near the demarcation line, provided Ukrainian content to about 200,000 residents of the Luhansk region and Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

It is noted that broadcasting from this 150 m high TV tower began more than a year ago, on August 22. The signal propagation radius from it was 50 km.

"Back in 2018, this project was recognized by the Ministry of Regions as the winner of an open competition for regional development projects that can be implemented at the expense of state budget funds received from the European Union. By the way, a blue-yellow flag measuring 4x6 m flew at its highest point. Probably, it was he who gave peace to the occupiers, who razed everything to the ground in the Popasnya direction.

Why do they need expensive equipment that they do not know how to use? Why is the tower itself in a place where they destroyed everything around, and people have been without electricity for six months?

Why television and radio, if they are not even going to rebuild Popasna? What can be said about the surrounding smaller settlements," the message reads.