Crimean bridge is burning due to detonation of truck - Occupiers

The Russian authorities announced their version of the cause of the fire on the bridge connecting the occupied Crimean peninsula with the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of Russia, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

According to the Russians, the detonation of the truck led to the ignition of 7 fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two bridge spans.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing.

