ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4977 visitors online
News War
6 750 6

Enemy plane was shot down in South - Air Force

су

An enemy plane, probably a Su-25, was shot down in southern Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the past and current day (as of 11:30 a.m.), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian aircraft (probably Su-25, type to be specified), two unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupiers, one "Shahed-136" kamikaze UAV and one manned aircraft in the southern direction the X-59 missile (Zaporizhzhia)", - the Air Force notes.

Read more: Massive strike on Zaporizhzhia: 6 missiles were fired from aircraft and about 16 from S-300 air defense systems

Author: 

Russian Army (8892) drone (1596) plane (905) elimination (4942) arms (858) Air forces (1427)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 