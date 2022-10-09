Enemy plane was shot down in South - Air Force

An enemy plane, probably a Su-25, was shot down in southern Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the past and current day (as of 11:30 a.m.), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian aircraft (probably Su-25, type to be specified), two unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupiers, one "Shahed-136" kamikaze UAV and one manned aircraft in the southern direction the X-59 missile (Zaporizhzhia)", - the Air Force notes.

