By shelling Ukraine, Surovikin wants to show Putin "quick results", this is his style - Defense Intelligence

Missile strikes on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine is the style of work of the newly appointed commander of the Russian group in Ukraine, Serhii Surovikin.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Yusov noted that Sergey Surovikin, who was recently introduced as the new head of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine, is known for the fact that, while not serving in aviation, he headed the Russian Air Force and before that, the Russian air group in Syria.

"This is his style, the style of the new Gauleiter of the occupying army in Ukraine - to throw rockets at the infrastructure, in particular, the objects of the civilian infrastructure. He knows that planes fly and you can launch missiles from them. In fact, this is what they did in order to show that Putin's new personnel appointments in Russia have some significance, to show some quick results," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

According to him, this does not change anything strategically for Russia, the Russian Federation will lose, and Ukrainian territory will be liberated. "But this is another testimony to the whole world that Ukraine is fighting not just invaders, but a terrorist state. Not just a state sponsor of terrorism, but a state whose army carries out terrorist acts," Yusov emphasized.

He reminded that as a result of Russian missile strikes, critical infrastructure and civilian objects, including diplomatic institutions in the capital, were damaged.

"These are terrorist acts. Ukraine and the world must unite in order to overcome this terrorist state," the intelligence representative emphasized.