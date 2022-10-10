In 3.5 hours AFU destroyed 13 kamikaze drones

On Monday, October 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with the help of 13 Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. All of them were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

"The second 'big' air alert on the afternoon of October 10 is primarily due to Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which are attacking Kiev and the northern regions of Ukraine towards the Kursk region and Belarus," the report reads.

Nine such drones were destroyed by the air defense forces of Air Command Center.

The Russians also attacked in eastern Ukraine with these drones. The anti-aircraft guns of the Air Command "East" destroyed four more Shahed-136s.

It is noted that the drones were shot down within 3.5 hours - from 15:00 to 18:30.

