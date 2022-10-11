ENG
EU is preparing new package of sanctions against Russia, - Jozwiak

The European Union is already working on a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This package of sanctions is to become the ninth.

This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET informs.

"Work is already underway on a potential new package of EU sanctions against Russia. It may include the confiscation of assets in Russia, a ban on the sale of property, and other details that were considered in previous rounds," he noted.

Also, according to Jozwiak, sanctions may be imposed on Belarus, which was completely excluded from the eighth EU sanctions package.

