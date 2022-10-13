ENG
Ukraine received $1.3 billion in emergency financing from IMF

Ukraine received 1.3 billion dollars of additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs.

"The funds will be used to finance priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs, and supporting the economy," he wrote in a telegram.

Shmyhal reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the IMF has already provided Ukraine with 2.7 billion dollars.

"Also, in the near future, the Foundation and I will start preparations for a new special program that will start next year," he added.

