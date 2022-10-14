"We are returning ours. No one and nothing will stop us", - Zaluzhny congratulated defenders on holiday. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the leaders of the security forces congratulate Ukrainian soldiers on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

"The winter of 2022 is already a part of world history. We withstood a powerful enemy blow. We showed what it means to be Ukrainian, to have the courage to fight for our freedom. In fierce battles, under the steel rain of Russian shells, we held on to every piece of our land. They stopped the enemy onslaught and buried the myth about the invincibility of the Russian army," the story says.

"And now we are returning ours. No one and nothing will stop us. We have chosen the path of warriors and are moving forward. The whole world looks at us enthusiastically and with hope. Congratulations on the holiday and thank you for your service! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!" the greeting says.

In addition to Zaluzhny, Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala and other security forces also joined in the greeting.

The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, also congratulated the defenders of Ukraine.

"The desire for freedom and independence is the primordial virtue of Ukrainians, which was chosen in battles by Cossacks, Sich riflemen, fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, modern soldiers who have always been and are under the protection of the Most Holy Theotokos. Dear defenders! Now, together with you, we are creating the latest history of a great country, which, despite all the difficulties and obstacles standing in its way, confidently moves forward towards the most cherished dream - our common Victory," he notes.

"In the course of a long resistance, you and I withstood, matured, and showed the enemy our steel strength, the spirit of great warriors to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Your military professionalism and skill arouse the admiration and amazement of the world community, which, looking at your heroism and worthy deeds, believed in your strength. That is why you, without exaggeration, have become the saving shield of the world and Europe in particular. Your actions increase pride for the entire Ukrainian people, who grew up warriors of light, warriors of goodness, warriors-liberators. We are proud of you!", adds Naev.

Vasyl Maliuk, the acting head of the SSU, congratulated the defenders of Ukraine.

"The Day of Defenders of Ukraine has actually become a national holiday. After all, to defend your country, you don't have to be a soldier, serving in the army or the SSU. Ukrainians have proven to the whole world that anyone can become a defender. Not necessarily with weapons, but definitely with love for the Motherland, which gave us life, freedom of choice, and the opportunity to be free. Fighters at the front, doctors in hospitals, volunteers in constant meetings and searches - everyone, without thinking twice, contributes to Victory every day," he notes.

"Together we are a monolithic and indomitable force. That is why our enemy fights not with the army, but with the entire Ukrainian people. Every war crime of the occupiers resonates in us with boundless fury. It encourages us to drive the enemy from our native land: where free Ukrainian Cossacks have been raging for centuries, not a place for Russian invaders.

We remember those who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of Ukraine. These are Heroes whose names will live forever in our hearts. And we will continue the fight until the final Victory! I congratulate everyone who defends Ukraine every day with word and deed, heart and weapon! Our unity and faith will bring the desired result: the liberation of territories, the return of Ukrainian flags to Crimea, Mariupol, Kherson, and all other Ukrainian cities and villages. And after the Victory, we will rebuild our Motherland together and make it prosperous!" - says Maliuk.