Russians still have almost 300 Iranian kamikaze drones, - Reznikov

The Russian army still has about 300 Iranian kamikaze drones, which it uses to attack Ukraine. Russia is trying to buy several thousand more such drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov on the air of the telethon.

"According to our information, there are about 300 units today. This is the figure with which the Russian military operates," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

According to him, Russia is trying to purchase several thousand more Iranian drones. Reznikov emphasized that he cannot yet predict whether the Russian Federation will purchase such several drones in Iran. However, Ukrainians and the Armed Forces must be ready for this.

"We are not sitting still. We are developing systems for destruction, suppression because our military has already learned how to do it. We analyze all the details down to the nuances, see what electronic brains are there, and prepare countermeasures systems accordingly," Reznikov added.

It will be recalled that the Air Defense Forces destroyed eight Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" this morning.