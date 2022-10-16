8 620 19
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 65,000 people, 268 planes, 242 helicopters, 2,529 tanks, 1,589 artillery systems, 5,193 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 16, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 65,000.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 16/10 are approximately:
- personnel - about 65,000 (+300) people were liquidated,
- tanks ‒ 2529 (+5) units,
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5193 (+14) units,
- artillery systems - 1589 (+7) units,
- MLRS – 365 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 186 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 268 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 242 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1224 (+14),
- cruise missiles ‒ 316 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3959 (+8) units,
- special equipment ‒ 143 (+1).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvy Rih and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.
