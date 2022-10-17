Russia excludes option of Zaporizhzhia NPP demilitarization

Russia currently considers it impossible to demilitarize Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Russian delegation at the meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly Konstantin Vorontsov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Commersant.

According to the Russian diplomat, Zaporizhzhia NPP cannot be left without protection of the Russian military, as it creates opportunities for an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We completely exclude the so-called demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia NPP and the perimeter around it, which will lead to a decrease in the degree of its protection and increase the threat of terrorist acts, as well as the emergence of conditions for a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Vorontsov said.

On October 11, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with Vladimir Putin. After that, he returned to Kyiv. Following the talks, Grossi said that the parties "are approaching the creation of a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhya NPP".