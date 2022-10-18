Zaporizhzhia NPP reconnected to 750 kV operating line - IAEA

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant occupied by Russian troops has been reconnected to 750 kV line.

This was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"ZNPP has restored the connection to the last operating 750 kV transmission line after it was lost for the third time in ten days," Grossi said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that now both the main and reserve lines are available for communication with the power system of Ukraine, but intensive shelling of infrastructure across the country has delayed the restoration of the second backup external 330 kV power line from ZNPP.

"Nevertheless, it is expected that the repair work will be completed today," the IAEA Chairman said.

In addition, the IAEA team present at ZNPP learned about the release of ZNPP Deputy Director General Valeriy Martyniuk, who was detained early last week, the report said.

"Director General Grossi welcomed his release. However, he expressed deep concern about the recent detentions of two other ZNPP employees confirmed by the IAEA," the agency said.

As reported with reference to NNEGC Energoatom, on 17 October, Russians detained and took away to an unknown destination Oleh Kostiukov, Head of Information Technology Service of ZNPP, and Oleh Osheka, Assistant Director General of the plant, and on 10 October, Valeriy Martyniuk, Deputy Director General of Zaporizhzhia NPP for Personnel, was abducted.

Zaporizhzhia NPP, which in the morning of October 17 lost connection with the power system of Ukraine due to the disconnection of the 750 kV ZNPP-Dniprovska line as a result of shelling, first switched to diesel generators, and then was connected to the power system under the backup scheme through the distribution station of Zaporizhzhia TPP.

