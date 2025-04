Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolayiv Oblast during an air raid

On Friday, a Russian attack aircraft was shot down in Mykolayiv Oblast during an air raid.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv OVA, Vitaly Kim, in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the alarm minus the enemy Cu-25" he said.

The last air alert in the Mykolaiv region lasted from 15:00 to 16:30.