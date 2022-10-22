18 cruise missiles of occupiers were destroyed this morning - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 22, at 07:00 a.m., the occupiers launched a massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine. Critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of the country were attacked.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked with at least ten Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic aircraft from the Volgodonsk district of the Rostov region.

17 Kh-101 (Kh-555) cruise missiles were launched.

In addition, the Russians attacked from ships in the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles. A total of 16 launches," the message reads.

It is noted that in the areas of responsibility of the Air Command "South", Air Command "Center", Air Command "West" of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eighteen enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups:

– 13 KR X-101/X-555;

– 5 CM "Caliber".

