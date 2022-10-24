There are no shock groups, for offensive on Kyiv, it is necessary to redeploy troops for two weeks, - Budanov

The head of theDefence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that there is no threat of an attack from Belarus now, but it potentially remains.

As Censor.NET informs, Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with "Ukrainian Pravda".

"I want to remind you that the story of the attack of Belarusians on Ukraine has also been appearing in our media since April. About once every month and a half, they declare that these terrible legions of Belarusians will attack tomorrow. But the reality is a little different, and many times I debunked these myths. Is there a potential threat from Belarus? Potentially there is. This is also not a secret for anyone," said Budanov.

He added that the Russians are now transferring a certain number of units to Belarus, but it is not so large.

"Currently, there are no signs of the creation of any format of strike groups. As of now, the Russians have brought about 3,200 people there. You can say what you want. But they are without heavy equipment. On the contrary, Belarus sends all its equipment from long-term storage bases to Russia." Budanov explained.

He also noted that there is currently no threat of a second attack on Kyiv, but theoretically, it remains.

"As of now, there is no such thing. Is it theoretically possible to do this? It is possible. It will take about two or two and a half weeks to transfer of troops. This is not possible," Budanov stated.

