Russians stole Potemkin’s remains from Kherson

The Russian aggressors took not only the monument to Potemkin, but also the remains of the prince himself from Kherson, which was temporarily occupied by them.

Volodymyr Saldo, the head of the occupying "administration" of the Kherson region, said this, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"I am asked why spiritual relics and monuments were taken from Kherson... We moved to the left bank the remains of the most illustrious prince in the Catherine Church. We also moved Potemkin himself to the left bank... These are the shrines that, I believe, should be preserved," said Saldo.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers removed monuments to Potemkin, commander Oleksandr Suvorov and Admiral Fedor Ushakov from Kherson.

Grigory Potemkin was a Russian statesman of the 18th century, and the founder of the Black Sea Fleet. In addition, he is considered the founder of a number of cities on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, such as Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro (then Katerynoslav), and Sevastopol.

He was one of the most influential people in the Russian Empire, and a favorite of Catherine II. Managed the capture and initial organization of Crimea. His remains were kept in the Catherine Cathedral in Kherson for more than two hundred years.

