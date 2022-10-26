Polish Senate recognized Russian government as terrorist regime. PHOTOS

On October 26, the Polish Senate unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Russian government as a terrorist regime.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the upper house of the Polish Parliament.

"Bandits in Russian uniforms torture and kill prisoners of war and civilians in the occupied territories. They kidnap Ukrainian children to raise them as regime janissaries. They deport, resettle and send Ukrainian citizens to the far periphery of Russia," the resolution reads.

The senators emphasized that all that is well known from history, Putin's regime repeats the actions of the Stalinist and Nazi regimes.

"That is why Russia must be defeated and deprived of the opportunity to threaten its neighbors," the senators urged.

The deputies also called on the international community to provide full support to the International Criminal Court in the investigation of crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

We will remind you that on October 13, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe became the first international organization to recognize the current Russian regime as terrorist. On October 18, the Parliament of Estonia adopted a statement declaring the Russian regime a terrorist.