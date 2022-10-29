About 300 occupiers who were preparing to attack were destroyed in Mayorsk day before, - General Staff

As a result of point strikes by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, about 300 occupiers who were preparing for the next attack were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Mayorsk (Donetsk region) the day before

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, about 60 more lightly wounded were taken the next day to medical facilities in the city of Horlivka. Up to 20 enemy servicemen were destroyed in the village of Chervonopivka, Luhansk region, and about 30 occupiers were wounded of various degrees of severity.

"During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 24 strikes against the areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as the positions of the enemy's air defense systems. In various directions, our air defense units shot down two Su-25 attack aircraft, one Mi-8 helicopter and one enemy UAV," - the message says.

According to the General Staff, during the current day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit the positions of self-propelled artillery batteries and other important military objects of the enemy.

Watch more: Ships of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation repulse UAV attack in waters of Sevastopol Bay, - Razvozhaev. VIDEO