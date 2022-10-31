Chisinau expels Russian diplomat after debris of Russian rocket fell on territory of Moldova

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "European Truth".

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs brought the decision to expel the Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov, the agency reported.

"It was confirmed that the missile attacks of the neighboring country lead to further escalation of security risks, and the citizens of our country are increasingly experiencing the catastrophic consequences of the war. It was noted that attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine also pose increasing threats to the country's energy security," it was noted in the message.

As a result, the employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau will have to leave the territory of Moldova. It is not specified who exactly it is about.

We will remind that on the morning of October 31, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that fragments of a missile shot down this morning by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft system after a drone attack on the Dniester dam on Ukrainian territory, 1 km from the dam in the village of Naslavcha, fell on the territory of Moldova. Windows were broken in the houses of Naslavchi. There are no casualties.

Later, the department specified that they did not record a violation of Moldova's airspace by missiles, as only fragments of a missile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses fell on the territory of Moldova.

At the same time, according to the information of the border guards, the dam was not damaged and there is no threat of flooding of the area.