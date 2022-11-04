Ukraine will receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems, systems for combating enemy UAVs from partners, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the United States should announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday.

As Censor.NET informs, Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said this at an online briefing on Friday.

"After my visit to Brussels, where a Ramstein-style meeting was held at the initiative of the US, and then there was a ministry of NATO countries, everyone heard me say that our number one priority is anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. Our partners understood this very well. Today they are also focused primarily on strengthening the protection of our skies. These are also the new Hawk 23 systems. You know that the German IRIS have started to work. NASAMS is already on the way with our crews trained accordingly. We are also receiving the Crotale system from French partners. Currently we are finalizing some other systems from other partner countries," Reznikov said.

He assured that assistance will also continue for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, which is necessary for artillery and volley fire systems.

Reznikov added that Ukraine will receive systems for combating enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as UAVs, which Ukraine needs for reconnaissance and artillery guidance.

"Our partners are determined not only for short-term assistance, and not even only for medium-term. They also have a perspective for long-term understanding. Therefore, today we are discussing everything: hubs for repair and restoration, creation of new sites, development, and orders from their manufacturers of those weapons, which Ukraine needs not for one month, not for two, not for three. Because everyone understands that even the victory of Ukraine, which will happen (I hope it will happen in the near future), will not mean that this support will stop." , - explained the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier it was reported that the USA is also considering the possibility of transferring Hawk systems to Ukraine.