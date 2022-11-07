Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in Kherson region

Today, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the Kherson region by a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command "South".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force Command.

"On November 7, around 9:30 a.m., a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the Kherson region by a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command," the report says.

Read more: Warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in Skadovsk district of Kherson region, - OC "South"