NATO and EU are discussing possible negotiations with Russian Federation after liberation of Kherson by Ukraine, - La Repubblica

Closed consultations between Washington and Brussels envisage a short-term negotiating window with Russia, which may arise after Ukraine’s liberation of Kherson.

This is reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

Conversations circulating between NATO leaders and interlocutors with the EU are based on the assumption that Russian forces are now under pressure.

"They are not able to successfully respond to the Ukrainian offensive. Their response is defensively focused on the destruction of infrastructure - electricity, water, bridges, roads, the construction of a triple line of trenches and the use of natural barriers, such as the Dnipro River. The goal is to slow down the advance of Ukrainian troops "Kherson is not just a city: it is crucial for access to the sea and fundamental for control over water resources and river transport. Recapturing it would mean forever changing the direction of the conflict," the publication notes.

That is why a message is coming from the USA - via Brussels - which is also an invitation to the Ukrainian authorities: if and when Kherson is returned, then negotiations can begin. From a position of strength, not weakness.

It is noted that the White House for the first time began to hypothesize a specific path of this type. However, now, without Kherson, such a path is impossible.

"Also because starting negotiations at this stage would only mean giving the Moscow army time to reorganize. In short, some strategic cornerstones must first be fixed," the publication notes.

Moreover, there are two fundamental aspects that the US administration emphasizes in its daily exchanges with NATO allies. The first concerns the Russian threat of using tactical nuclear bombs. While this is considered a form of containment that is not currently active, it is still a risk that should be avoided. Also because, in such a case, not only would a large-scale response with the use of conventional weapons be almost inevitable, but it would also be difficult to contain the nervousness of some allies, such as the Poles, who are now the EU partner closest to Washington militarily.

Another problem concerns relations with China. "With the loss of Kherson, the crisis of the former Red Army will become obvious. For the United States at this point, the total defeat of Putin would have a worse outcome: handing over control of Russia to China. It would be like jumping from fire to fire. Therefore, it is better to have an enemy leader , with bruises, but independent of Beijing," the publication notes.